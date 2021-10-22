DPRating Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $720,757.35 and $82,278.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

