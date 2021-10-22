DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 333,334 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76.

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,926,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,836. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

