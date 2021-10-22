DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $98,732.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,817.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $618.95 or 0.01017708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00260021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035121 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

