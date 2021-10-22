DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Trading Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 1,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.