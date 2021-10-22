Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $149,002.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

