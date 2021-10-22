Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $142.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 98.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

