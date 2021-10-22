DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.53

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.53 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 472,839 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.31. The firm has a market cap of £167.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

