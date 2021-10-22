Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $274.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,784.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.06 or 0.06534684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00318454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.52 or 0.01019205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00444386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00280495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00254791 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.