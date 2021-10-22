E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92.

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 111,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,106. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

