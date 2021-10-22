e-Money Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, e-Money has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $17.74 million and $678,399.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

