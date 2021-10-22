Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.