East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

