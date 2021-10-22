easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 816.72 ($10.67).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 593.20 ($7.75). 9,745,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,721. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,553.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last three months, insiders bought 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

