EchoLink Reaches One Day Volume of $15,953.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $509,611.79 and $15,953.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00214248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

