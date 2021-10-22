Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Position Trimmed by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,133 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Edify Acquisition worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

