Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Editas Medicine worth $367,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

