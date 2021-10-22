Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
