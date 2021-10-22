Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

