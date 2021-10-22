Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.