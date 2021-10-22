Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Shares Up 4.5%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

