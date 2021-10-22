Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Up 79.6% Over Last Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $171,766.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,919,963,381 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

