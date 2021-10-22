Electra Protocol (XEP) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $40.69 million and $140,750.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,920,446,992 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

