Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $352.25 million and $942,087.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,929,038 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

