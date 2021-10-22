Ellaism Price Up 97.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 93.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $57,297.07 and $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 97.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.35 or 0.06535849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00089539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

