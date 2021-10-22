ELYSIA Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

