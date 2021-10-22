Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 767,657 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

