Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMRAF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

EMRAF opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

