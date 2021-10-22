Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.68

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and traded as high as $47.39. Emera shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Get Emera alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.