Encompass Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

EHC opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

