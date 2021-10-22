Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

EDR stock opened at 24.64 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

