Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.15.

EDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

EDV opened at C$31.40 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.64.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 3.1299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

