Ensemble Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.3% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $322.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,643. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

