Ensemble Capital Management LLC Buys 11,506 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.12. 29,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,930. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

