Ensemble Capital Management LLC Buys 2,262 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $51,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Booking by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking stock traded up $17.63 on Friday, hitting $2,428.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,121. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

