Ensemble Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,453 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $48,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 70,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $82.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

