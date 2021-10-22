Ensemble Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 168.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 5.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $61,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,940.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $52.23 on Friday, hitting $1,791.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

