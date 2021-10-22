Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $102.42 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 8.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $102,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.37. 56,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $364.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

