Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $31.80 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.