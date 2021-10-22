Ensemble Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $358.02. 43,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.94. The company has a market cap of $353.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

