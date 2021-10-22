Ensemble Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,596 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 3.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $46,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $410.14. 3,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,940. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,809 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.