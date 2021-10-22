Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Enstar Group worth $58,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESGR opened at $239.66 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

