Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. 266,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 673,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

