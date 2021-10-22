Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.45

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.45 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 2111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.87.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

