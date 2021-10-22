Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.89

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.89 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.18). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18), with a volume of 12,141 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

In other Enteq Upstream news, insider David Steel purchased 59,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

