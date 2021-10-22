Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ETR opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

