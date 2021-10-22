Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.92 on Friday. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.