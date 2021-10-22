Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Achieves $249.16 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $138.99 or 0.00227356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $249.16 million and $12.21 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

