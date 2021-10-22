EOS (EOS) Price Up 0.6% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. EOS has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $790.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00007618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,037,370,210 coins and its circulating supply is 961,369,798 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

