EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $649.49

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $649.49 and last traded at $649.07, with a volume of 3301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $642.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.64.
In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.