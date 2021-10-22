EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $649.49

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $649.49 and last traded at $649.07, with a volume of 3301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $642.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

