EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of EPR Properties worth $59,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.