Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 477,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 707,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.0822384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

